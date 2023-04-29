Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares stood at 8.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.35, to imply an increase of 2.90% or $1.39 in intraday trading. The SLB share’s 52-week high remains $59.45, putting it -20.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.65. The company has a valuation of $73.14B, with an average of 9.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Schlumberger Limited (SLB), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

After registering a 2.90% upside in the last session, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.98 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.90%, and 1.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.69%. Short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw shorts transact 19.2 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.27, implying an increase of 24.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLB has been trading -51.98% off suggested target high and 0.71% from its likely low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schlumberger Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are -5.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.07% against 36.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.00% this quarter before jumping 25.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $8.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.77 billion and $7.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.60% before jumping 19.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 81.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.50% annually.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schlumberger Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.28% of the shares at 83.44% float percentage. In total, 83.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jennison Associates LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 26.59 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 43.1 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.3 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.83 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 1.96 billion.