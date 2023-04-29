PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Up 32.42% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -2.81% – Here’s What To Do Now

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.57, to imply an increase of 8.06% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $10.95, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.44. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a 8.06% upside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.68 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 8.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.96%, and -1.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.81%. Short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw shorts transact 22.36 million shares and set a 9.13 days time to cover.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PureCycle Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are -20.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.82% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 31.60% for the next one.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PureCycle Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders hold 24.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.77% of the shares at 80.88% float percentage. In total, 60.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 1.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 2.74 million shares, or about 1.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.51 million.