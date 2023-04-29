Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Down Almost -2.95% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PSTV share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -361.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $10.73M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2790 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and -2.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.04%. Short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw shorts transact 57530.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.88, implying an increase of 93.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTV has been trading -1823.08% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are -41.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.36% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.20% this quarter before jumping 47.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,886.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $860k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 million.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.47% of the shares at 7.50% float percentage. In total, 7.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $61963.0.