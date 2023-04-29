Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Has Fallen -27.26% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 63.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.00, to imply a decrease of -15.66% or -$4.27 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $29.27, putting it -27.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.14. The company has a valuation of $15.82B, with an average of 9.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pinterest Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a -15.66% downside in the last session, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.97 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -15.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.03%, and -13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.27%. Short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 25.31 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.59, implying an increase of 19.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS has been trading -69.57% off suggested target high and 8.7% from its likely low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are 4.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.58% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 72.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $706.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $665.93 million and $666.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 12.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -128.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.08% annually.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinterest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.51% of the shares at 96.36% float percentage. In total, 95.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.85 million shares (or 3.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $433.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund with 13.66 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $331.72 million.