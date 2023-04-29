Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Fridayâ€™s Performance: Up 11.2% From The Lows, Now What?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.62 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $12.05, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The PK shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $20.27, putting it -68.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with an average of 2.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the last session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.16 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.58%, and 2.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.21%. Short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw shorts transact 16.31 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 24.69% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PK has been trading -107.47% off suggested target high and 0.41% from its likely low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are -5.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.13% against -4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 129.20% this quarter before falling -56.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $616.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $695.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $479 million and $695 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.80% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)â€™s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.23% of the shares at 96.45% float percentage. In total, 95.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 10.03 million shares (or 4.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $147.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF with 7.01 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $96.38 million.