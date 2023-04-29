NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Friday – The Stock Is Down -48.24% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 7.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.75, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $24.83, putting it -48.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $6.66B, with an average of 4.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NOV Inc. (NOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NOV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, NOV Inc. (NOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.96 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.37%, and -9.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.82%. Short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw shorts transact 12.02 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NOV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are -25.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.73 billion and $1.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.90% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NOV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.48% of the shares at 95.11% float percentage. In total, 94.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Global Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 26.91 million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $657.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF with 12.23 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $267.65 million.