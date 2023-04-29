Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Dropped -2.64 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.28, to imply a decrease of -3.09% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The MUFG share’s 52-week high remains $7.71, putting it -22.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $81.30B, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MUFG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

After registering a -3.09% downside in the last session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.50 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.64%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.85%. Short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw shorts transact 5.2 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 21.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.46 and $9.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUFG has been trading -44.43% off suggested target high and -2.87% from its likely low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares are 30.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.28% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 175.00% this quarter before jumping 375.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 46.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.95% of the shares at 1.95% float percentage. In total, 1.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 19.94 million shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $146.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harbor Large Cap Value Fund with 4.33 million shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31.93 million.