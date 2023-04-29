Liquid Media Group Ltd. At $0.16: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $0.56, putting it -250.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.01M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1849 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.41%, and 12.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.28%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 1.69 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 99.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YVR has been trading -13650.0% off suggested target high and -13650.0% from its likely low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 16.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.75% of the shares at 0.89% float percentage. In total, 0.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 14232.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3280.0.