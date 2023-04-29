Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Poised For Further Gains At A 38.65% Distance From The Low?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply an increase of 41.74% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The TIRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.65, putting it -307.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $4.63M, with an average of 43980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

After registering a 41.74% upside in the last session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1700 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 41.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.52%, and 49.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.47%. Short interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw shorts transact 7660.0 shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd insiders hold 22.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.47% of the shares at 7.02% float percentage. In total, 5.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 301.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.0.