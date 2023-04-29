Is Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares stood at 4.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.33, to imply an increase of 9.34% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The JOBY share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -65.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $2.71B, with an average of 2.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JOBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

After registering a 9.34% upside in the last session, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.76%, and 7.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.25%. Short interest in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) saw shorts transact 34.01 million shares and set a 14.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.67, implying an increase of 43.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOBY has been trading -130.95% off suggested target high and 7.62% from its likely low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Joby Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares are -4.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 34.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Joby Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc. insiders hold 41.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.73% of the shares at 52.74% float percentage. In total, 30.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 6.41 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $21.47 million.