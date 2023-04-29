Is Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Expensive At $0.15? Check These Facts.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares stood at 9.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -23.52% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The EVLO share’s 52-week high remains $3.29, putting it -2093.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.02. The company has a valuation of $18.01M, with an average of 19.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EVLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

After registering a -23.52% downside in the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -23.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.98%, and -21.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.45%. Short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw shorts transact 2.5 million shares and set a 4.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.03, implying an increase of 85.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.10 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVLO has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evelo Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are -92.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.56% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.66% of the shares at 83.77% float percentage. In total, 83.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 4.74 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 2.09 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.37 million.