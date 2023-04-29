Is 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Expensive At $15.98? Check These Facts.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.98, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The ETNB share’s 52-week high remains $18.03, putting it -12.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.68 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.25%, and 1.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.53%. Short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw shorts transact 7.64 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 89bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are 72.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.84% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.70% this quarter before jumping 56.90% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $310k.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 89bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.78% of the shares at 69.23% float percentage. In total, 68.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.96 million shares (or 12.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 3.85 million shares, or about 5.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $61.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.1 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 6.57 million.