GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG): How Can A Stock Be Down -12.76% Year To Date, But Still Loser

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.42, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GRWG share’s 52-week high remains $8.63, putting it -152.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $211.36M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.61 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.76%, and 2.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.76%. Short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 4.5 days time to cover.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrowGeneration Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are 0.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.87% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.20% this quarter before jumping 96.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $55.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.77 million and $71.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.60% before dropping -9.50% in the following quarter.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GrowGeneration Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders hold 5.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.26% of the shares at 48.93% float percentage. In total, 46.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 8.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 1.73 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.79 million.