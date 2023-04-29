GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -6.67% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GCTK share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -792.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $9.78M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

After registering a -6.67% downside in the last session, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.01%, and 20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.21%. Short interest in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) estimates and forecasts

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GlucoTrack Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

GlucoTrack Inc. insiders hold 25.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company.