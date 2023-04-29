Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s traded shares stood at 10.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.21, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The GILD share’s 52-week high remains $89.74, putting it -9.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.17. The company has a valuation of $100.44B, with an average of 5.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GILD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.71.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.37 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.04%, and 1.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.24%. Short interest in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw shorts transact 15.25 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gilead Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) shares are 16.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.51% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.20% this quarter before falling -1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $6.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.82 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.26 billion and $6.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before jumping 11.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -26.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.75% annually.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Gilead Sciences Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.97% of the shares at 86.06% float percentage. In total, 85.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38.12 million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Income Fund of America Inc with 33.74 million shares, or about 2.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.8 billion.