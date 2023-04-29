Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Is Worth Considering At $0.81

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 28.57% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -406.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $8.43M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a 28.57% upside in the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4300 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 28.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.99%, and 19.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.99%. Short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 31.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 3.00% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 1312.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $629.0.