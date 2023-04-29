Fortinet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FTNT) Stock Falls -0.02 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s traded shares stood at 5.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.05, to imply a decrease of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FTNT share’s 52-week high remains $69.07, putting it -9.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.61. The company has a valuation of $49.52B, with an average of 3.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTNT a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the last session, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.21 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.59%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.96%. Short interest in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw shorts transact 11.97 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.25, implying an increase of 13.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTNT has been trading -34.81% off suggested target high and 0.08% from its likely low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortinet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares are 13.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.49% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before jumping 29.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $954.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.80% before jumping 23.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 46.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.05% annually.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortinet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Fortinet Inc. insiders hold 18.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.59% of the shares at 86.81% float percentage. In total, 70.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.17 million shares (or 2.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $986.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 14.99 million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $732.85 million.