Following A 4.06% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.76, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The CBAY share’s 52-week high remains $10.54, putting it 2.04% up since that peak but still an impressive 84.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CBAY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

After registering a 4.47% upside in the last session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.00 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.06%, and 22.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.61%. Short interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw shorts transact 10.32 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 20.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAY has been trading -76.58% off suggested target high and 25.65% from its likely low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) shares are 215.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.14% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.90% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $21.35 million.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.16% of the shares at 74.40% float percentage. In total, 74.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 1.12 million shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.03 million.