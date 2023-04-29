Following A 32.34% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 9.17% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -41.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $163.73M, with an average of 1.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a 9.17% upside in the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 9.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.34%, and 77.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.67%. Short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 4.22 days time to cover.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mereo BioPharma Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are 31.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.89% against 10.40%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.68% of the shares at 51.68% float percentage. In total, 51.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 1.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tekla Life Sciences Investors with 0.49 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.37 million.