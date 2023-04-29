Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Has Fallen -39.09% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -39.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $916.03M, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and 4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.35%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 36.21 million shares and set a 7.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.10, implying an increase of 47.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.11 and $3.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNN has been trading -253.64% off suggested target high and -0.91% from its likely low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are -15.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -300.00% against 14.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.58% of the shares at 35.78% float percentage. In total, 35.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37.96 million shares (or 4.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Uranium Miners ETF with 35.15 million shares, or about 4.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $40.42 million.