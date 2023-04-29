Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Surged 1.64% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 5.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.76, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $21.38, putting it -27.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.98. The company has a valuation of $29.95B, with an average of 4.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coupang Inc. (CPNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPNG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a 2.07% upside in the last session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.82 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.16%, and 6.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.94%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 18.81 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.27, implying an increase of 21.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.20 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPNG has been trading -61.1% off suggested target high and 39.14% from its likely low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are 1.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 620.00% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 141.70% this quarter before jumping 225.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.82 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.12 billion and $5.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.16% of the shares at 80.83% float percentage. In total, 80.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37.27 million shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $596.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Europacific Growth Fund with 24.31 million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $388.98 million.