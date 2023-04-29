CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 9.93% Gain

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s traded shares stood at 3.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.95, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CSGP share’s 52-week high remains $85.37, putting it -10.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.51. The company has a valuation of $30.86B, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CSGP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.62 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.93%, and 12.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.43%. Short interest in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw shorts transact 5.32 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.15, implying an increase of 9.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSGP has been trading -29.95% off suggested target high and 15.53% from its likely low.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CoStar Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) shares are -3.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.81% against 10.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $606.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $632.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $536.31 million and $555.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.20% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CoStar Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

CoStar Group Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.75% of the shares at 100.91% float percentage. In total, 99.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.35 million shares (or 3.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $954.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Principal Mid Cap Fund with 10.59 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $825.35 million.