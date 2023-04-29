ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Added 0.62 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares stood at 6.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $102.89, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $1.66 in intraday trading. The COP share’s 52-week high remains $136.78, putting it -32.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.24. The company has a valuation of $126.54B, with an average of 5.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the last session, ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 103.95 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.62%, and 3.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.27%. Short interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw shorts transact 12.06 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $131.80, implying an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $92.00 and $167.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COP has been trading -62.31% off suggested target high and 10.58% from its likely low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ConocoPhillips share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are -17.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.89% against -17.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.70% this quarter before falling -43.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $15.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.29 billion and $21.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.60% before dropping -26.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 140.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.12% annually.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ConocoPhillips has a forward dividend ratio of 5.34, with the share yield ticking at 5.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

ConocoPhillips insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.75% of the shares at 82.87% float percentage. In total, 82.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 112.46 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.57 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 97.05 million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ConocoPhillips (COP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 37.88 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.9 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.81 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 2.96 billion.