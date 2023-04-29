Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -20.64% Year-To-Date

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.96, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The CBU share’s 52-week high remains $72.86, putting it -45.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.53. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 325.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CBU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.89.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the last session, Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.49 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and -5.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.64%. Short interest in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.83, implying an increase of 7.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBU has been trading -14.09% off suggested target high and -0.08% from its likely low.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Bank System Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) shares are -16.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -1.12% against -5.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $177.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $179.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $153.36 million and $175.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.60% before jumping 2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -0.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

CBU Dividends

Community Bank System Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Community Bank System Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.76, with the share yield ticking at 3.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s Major holders

Community Bank System Inc. insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.37% of the shares at 75.34% float percentage. In total, 74.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 6.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF with 2.7 million shares, or about 5.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $164.72 million.