CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG) Up 6.4% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -14.13% – Here’s What You Need To Do

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG)’s traded shares stood at 54784.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.75, to imply an increase of 3.31% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The CIIG share’s 52-week high remains $10.98, putting it -25.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.19. The company has a valuation of $298.99M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.31K shares over the past 3 months.

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG) trade information

After registering a 3.31% upside in the last session, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.47 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.18%, and -15.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.13%. Short interest in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG) saw shorts transact 13730.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (CIIG) estimates and forecasts

CIIG Dividends

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG)’s Major holders

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.24% of the shares at 96.24% float percentage. In total, 96.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Merger Fund, The. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 1.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.65 million.