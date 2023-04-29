Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -14.52% Year-To-Date

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decrease of -13.82% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The CRGE share’s 52-week high remains $7.08, putting it -567.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $221.32M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

After registering a -13.82% downside in the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -13.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.93%, and -12.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.52%. Short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) saw shorts transact 3.88 million shares and set a 13.8 days time to cover.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Charge Enterprises Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares are -45.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.43% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $164.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.25 million.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charge Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 56.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.34% of the shares at 37.49% float percentage. In total, 16.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 1.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 2.49 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.09 million.