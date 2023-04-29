Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Jumped 0.24% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.48, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CDAY share’s 52-week high remains $79.66, putting it -25.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.23. The company has a valuation of $9.65B, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.46 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.28%, and -9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.04%. Short interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw shorts transact 10.36 million shares and set a 10.17 days time to cover.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are 0.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 138.50% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $361.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $362.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $293.3 million and $301.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.10% before jumping 20.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 4.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.30% annually.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.00% of the shares at 111.19% float percentage. In total, 110.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.44 million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $733.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amcap Fund with 8.66 million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $634.14 million.