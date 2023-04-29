Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Stock Dropped -1.93% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 7.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.80, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $24.81, putting it -47.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.38. The company has a valuation of $32.54B, with an average of 10.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.88 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and -1.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.45%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 49.39 million shares and set a 5.64 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.86, implying an increase of 26.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.08 and $27.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVE has been trading -66.01% off suggested target high and -13.57% from its likely low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are -15.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -19.11% against -21.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.90% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.37 billion and $11.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.70% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.14% annually.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.31, with the share yield ticking at 1.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders hold 30.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.13% of the shares at 78.26% float percentage. In total, 54.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 84.91 million shares (or 4.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Europacific Growth Fund with 76.79 million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.34 billion.