Boom Or Bust: Where Is Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Stock Headed Next?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply a decrease of -74.36% or -$5.83 in intraday trading. The MWG share’s 52-week high remains $16.33, putting it -712.44% down since that peak but still an impressive -49.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $62.11M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 864.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) trade information

After registering a -74.36% downside in the last session, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.99 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -74.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -65.87%. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.34%. Short interest in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) saw shorts transact 76630.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) estimates and forecasts

MWG Dividends

Multi Ways Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Multi Ways Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG)’s Major holders

Multi Ways Holdings Limited insiders hold 72.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.