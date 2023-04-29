Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Stock?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.77, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The STX share’s 52-week high remains $88.25, putting it -50.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.47. The company has a valuation of $12.28B, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.96 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and -7.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.71%. Short interest in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) saw shorts transact 10.23 million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.22, implying an increase of 5.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STX has been trading -22.51% off suggested target high and 45.55% from its likely low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seagate Technology Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares are 10.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -94.99% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -111.90% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.63 billion and $2.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -34.60% before dropping -15.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 37.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.71% annually.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 4.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Seagate Technology Holdings plc insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.62% of the shares at 89.12% float percentage. In total, 88.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $313.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund with 4.57 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $240.66 million.