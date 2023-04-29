Boom Or Bust: What Are Realty Income Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:O) Future Prospects?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $62.84, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The O shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $75.11, putting it -19.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.50. The company has a valuation of $41.24B, with an average of 3.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Realty Income Corporation (O), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give O a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Realty Income Corporation (O) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.94 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.82%, and 1.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.93%. Short interest in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) saw shorts transact 23.32 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.86, implying an increase of 10.05% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $74.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, O has been trading -17.76% off suggested target high and -3.44% from its likely low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Realty Income Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Realty Income Corporation (O) shares are 3.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.59% against -1.40%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $907.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $934.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $799.57 million and $800.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.50% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 63.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.62% annually.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Realty Income Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.06, with the share yield ticking at 4.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)â€™s Major holders

Realty Income Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.73% of the shares at 82.81% float percentage. In total, 82.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 27.54 million shares (or 4.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 19.06 million shares, or about 2.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.21 billion.