Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Gain Of 3.80 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 5.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.24, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $38.65, putting it -32.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $30.02B, with an average of 7.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the last session, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.42 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and 3.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.98%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) saw shorts transact 14.65 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.83, implying an increase of 20.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading -47.06% off suggested target high and 7.66% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are 10.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.79% against 36.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 53.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $6.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.05 billion and $5.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.50% before jumping 18.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -129.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.80% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.51% of the shares at 98.66% float percentage. In total, 98.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Investment Company Of America. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 50.04 million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Washington Mutual Investors Fund with 34.88 million shares, or about 4.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 billion.