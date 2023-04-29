At $13.64 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Is Worth A Gamble

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $13.64, to imply an increase of 6.73% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The MLCO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $14.45, putting it -5.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $5.83B, with an average of 2.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MLCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a 6.73% upside in the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.36 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 6.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.21%, and 8.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.61%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 7.49 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.92, implying an increase of 19.39% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $19.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLCO has been trading -45.16% off suggested target high and 1.03% from its likely low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are 164.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.24% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.40% this quarter before jumping 77.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 177.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $891.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $474.94 million and $296.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.80% before jumping 248.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -18.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.26% of the shares at 45.26% float percentage. In total, 45.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.76 million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $392.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 24.27 million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $331.01 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 16.92 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $230.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.94 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 135.54 million.