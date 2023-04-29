At $0.93 Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Is Worth A Gamble

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 3.68% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.50, putting it -61.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $252.36M, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a 3.68% upside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and -1.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.86%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 8.11 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ur-Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are -30.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.50% against 14.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90,952.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $930k.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ur-Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 41.42% float percentage. In total, 40.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.46 million shares (or 3.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF with 10.0 million shares, or about 3.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.6 million.