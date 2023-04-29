Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply an increase of 5.32% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $5.16, putting it -160.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $484.68M, with an average of 1.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACHR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

After registering a 5.32% upside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0300 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and -25.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.88%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 12.41 million shares and set a 7.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.40, implying an increase of 78.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACHR has been trading -506.06% off suggested target high and -152.53% from its likely low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares are -26.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.43% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -82.40% this quarter before falling -82.40% for the next one.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc. insiders hold 26.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.16% of the shares at 52.94% float percentage. In total, 39.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.85 million shares (or 3.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF with 4.23 million shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $12.46 million.