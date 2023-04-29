AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -16.00% YTD Loss?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s traded shares stood at 10.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.40, to imply an increase of 23.89% or $1.62 in intraday trading. The HKD share’s 52-week high remains $2555.30, putting it -30320.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.51. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

After registering a 23.89% upside in the last session, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.20 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 23.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.92%, and 20.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.00%. Short interest in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw shorts transact 2.9 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

AMTD Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.43% of the shares at 2.43% float percentage. In total, 2.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 8722.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67508.0.