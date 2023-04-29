Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Recovered 6.82% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -95.72% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -8.05% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ALLR share’s 52-week high remains $118.30, putting it -26786.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $0.52M, with an average of 14.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$7.88.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

After registering a -8.05% downside in the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5531 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.73%, and -75.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.72%. Short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 94.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLR has been trading -1718.18% off suggested target high and -1718.18% from its likely low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 571.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5871.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with 322.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $2084.0.