After This Week’s 0.65% Gain In Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), We Just Learned Something New

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 7.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.56, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $15.88, putting it -2.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.03. The company has a valuation of $13.94B, with an average of 5.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gold Fields Limited (GFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.66 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and 18.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.34%. Short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 11.45 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.90, implying a decrease of -11.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFI has been trading -3.53% off suggested target high and 29.31% from its likely low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are 88.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.12% against 21.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 86.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.50% annually.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 2.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.36% of the shares at 27.36% float percentage. In total, 27.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 52.34 million shares (or 5.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $697.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund with 4.45 million shares, or about 0.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $40.48 million.