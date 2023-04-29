After The Stock Rose 0.19% Over The Week, Is Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDB) Still A Buy?

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.31. The XPDB share’s 52-week high remains $10.65, putting it -3.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $370.75M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 125.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 10.33 this Friday, 04/28/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.19%, and 0.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.38%. Short interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) saw shorts transact 42660.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) estimates and forecasts

XPDB Dividends

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)’s Major holders

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.70% of the shares at 92.70% float percentage. In total, 92.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Multi Strategy Total Return Fund with 73800.0 shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.75 million.