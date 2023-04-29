After Plunging -15.30% During Past Week, Is Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) Still A Buy?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s traded shares stood at 4.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.64, to imply an increase of 4.15% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The MBLY share’s 52-week high remains $48.11, putting it -27.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.85. The company has a valuation of $30.25B, with an average of 4.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MBLY a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

After registering a 4.15% upside in the last session, Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.15 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 4.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.30%, and -9.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.36%. Short interest in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw shorts transact 11.29 million shares and set a 5.77 days time to cover.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mobileye Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) shares are 29.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.19% against 14.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $492.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $599.32 million.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobileye Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Mobileye Global Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 134.77% of the shares at 136.34% float percentage. In total, 134.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jennison Associates LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.71 million shares (or 16.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $376.91 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 3.78 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 55.68 million.