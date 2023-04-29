A Look At Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares stood at 8.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.72, to imply a decrease of -0.34% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The ORCL share’s 52-week high remains $96.74, putting it -2.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.78. The company has a valuation of $254.87B, with an average of 5.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oracle Corporation (ORCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.58.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside in the last session, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.07 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.45%, and 4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.88%. Short interest in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) saw shorts transact 16.33 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $99.65, implying an increase of 4.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $125.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORCL has been trading -31.97% off suggested target high and 20.82% from its likely low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oracle Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are 26.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.86% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.60% this quarter before jumping 11.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $13.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.84 billion and $11.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.90% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -47.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.06% annually.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation has its next earnings report out between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oracle Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corporation insiders hold 42.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.57% of the shares at 76.06% float percentage. In total, 43.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 45.08 million shares (or 1.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.68 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 35.53 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.9 billion.