YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Up 21.89% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -83.14% – Here’s What To Do Now

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply an increase of 10.46% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The YS share’s 52-week high remains $18.44, putting it -991.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $147.57M, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 672.68K shares over the past 3 months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

After registering a 10.46% upside in the latest session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8800 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 10.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.81%, and -16.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.14%. Short interest in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.81% of the shares at 15.81% float percentage. In total, 15.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 2.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glazer Capital LLC with 1.74 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.02 million.

We also have Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42915.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 74672.0.