Why Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 9.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.07, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -5.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $6.53B, with an average of 13.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.11 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.96%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 18.78 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.95, implying an increase of 14.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $7.39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading -45.76% off suggested target high and 30.97% from its likely low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are 40.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.91% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $768 million and $821.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.60% before jumping 30.50% in the following quarter.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.48% of the shares at 67.66% float percentage. In total, 67.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 138.89 million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $568.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 70.36 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $287.76 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 73.57 million shares. This is just over 5.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $346.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.43 million, or 3.70% of the shares, all valued at about 213.97 million.