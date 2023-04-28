Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL): Is This The Time To Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -18.96% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VISL share’s 52-week high remains $0.83, putting it -277.27% down since that peak but still an impressive -18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $13.18M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

After registering a -18.96% downside in the latest session, Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3500 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -18.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.02%, and -42.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.16%. Short interest in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw shorts transact 1.67 million shares and set a 13.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VISL has been trading -354.55% off suggested target high and -354.55% from its likely low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.04 million and $7.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.20% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 23.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vislink Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies Inc. insiders hold 10.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.68% of the shares at 13.03% float percentage. In total, 11.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.67 million shares, or about 1.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.37 million.