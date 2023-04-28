Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 4.90% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VXRT share’s 52-week high remains $4.61, putting it -469.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $100.15M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VXRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

After registering a 4.90% upside in the latest session, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8062 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 4.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.67%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.22%. Short interest in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw shorts transact 20.37 million shares and set a 16.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 86.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VXRT has been trading -1134.57% off suggested target high and -85.19% from its likely low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaxart Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares are -52.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.33% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before jumping 17.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,516.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $800k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50k.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vaxart Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart Inc. insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 33.78% float percentage. In total, 33.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 3.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 2.91 million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $2.27 million.