Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply an increase of 21.05% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $10.70, putting it -959.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $37.51M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 283.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uxin Limited (UXIN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UXIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a 21.05% upside in the latest session, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0469 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 21.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.39%, and -58.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.93%. Short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw shorts transact 1.39 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $413.57, implying an increase of 99.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $413.57 and $413.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UXIN has been trading -40847.52% off suggested target high and -40847.52% from its likely low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uxin Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are -78.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -252.50% against 9.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $68.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.31 million.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 4.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.79% of the shares at 32.27% float percentage. In total, 30.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 million.