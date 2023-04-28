Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Up 47.27% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 1.77% – Here’s What To Do Now

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 6.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.01, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $40.17, putting it -14.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.46. The company has a valuation of $24.31B, with an average of 3.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 8 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.83 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.28%, and -2.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.77%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 16.03 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $320.53, implying an increase of 89.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $233.64 and $397.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -1035.68% off suggested target high and -567.35% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are 60.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 275.86% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,700.00% this quarter before jumping 750.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $570.93 million and $502.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.20% before jumping 129.80% in the following quarter.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.42% of the shares at 53.42% float percentage. In total, 53.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.38 million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.97 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $962.0 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 7.39 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $271.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.02 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 257.97 million.