This Week’s -7.37% Loss In GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Taught Us Something New

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.50, to imply a decrease of -2.48% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The GTLB share’s 52-week high remains $70.96, putting it -132.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.42. The company has a valuation of $4.69B, with an average of 1.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GitLab Inc. (GTLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTLB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

After registering a -2.48% downside in the latest session, GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.00 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.37%, and -9.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.87%. Short interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw shorts transact 7.46 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.13, implying an increase of 32.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTLB has been trading -113.11% off suggested target high and -8.2% from its likely low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GitLab Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) shares are -36.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.65% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $117.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.41 million and $101.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.90% before jumping 25.80% in the following quarter.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GitLab Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

GitLab Inc. insiders hold 4.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.28% of the shares at 95.64% float percentage. In total, 91.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 1.91 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $86.59 million.