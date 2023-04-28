This Week’s -35.22% Loss In Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Taught Us Something New

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -16.75% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SLNH share’s 52-week high remains $9.59, putting it -5541.18% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $9.16M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 721.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

After registering a -16.75% downside in the last session, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2950 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -16.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.22%, and -34.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.96%. Short interest in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.60, implying an increase of 98.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.60 and $9.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLNH has been trading -5547.06% off suggested target high and -5547.06% from its likely low.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) estimates and forecasts

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Soluna Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

Soluna Holdings Inc. insiders hold 19.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.23% of the shares at 25.23% float percentage. In total, 20.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.32 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $83636.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68000.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.