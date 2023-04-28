This Is A Time To Build A Position In JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares stood at 9.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $137.05, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The JPM share’s 52-week high remains $144.34, putting it -5.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.28. The company has a valuation of $402.53B, with an average of 15.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JPM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 141.11 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and 6.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.20%. Short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw shorts transact 17.19 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $157.22, implying an increase of 12.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $124.00 and $192.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JPM has been trading -40.09% off suggested target high and 9.52% from its likely low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are 11.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.56% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.20% this quarter before jumping 9.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $37.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.63 billion and $32.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.80% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -21.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.33% annually.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has its next earnings report out on July 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.99% of the shares at 72.64% float percentage. In total, 71.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 274.62 million shares (or 9.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 194.93 million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.14 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 89.16 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.96 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67.81 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 9.09 billion.